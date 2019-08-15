Home

Porters Funeral Service
Station Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S43 4RW
01246 887491
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30
Haltemprice Crematorium
Raymond Redfearn Notice
REDFEARN Raymond Passed away peacefully on
9th August
in Hull Royal Infirmary,
aged 92 years, of North Newbald.

Loving husband of the late Audrey,
a dear brother in law and uncle.

Service to take place on
Friday 30th August at
Haltemprice Crematorium at 11.30am. Followed by Burial in
Cottingham Cemetery.

Family flowers only please,
but donations for
Yorkshire Air Ambulance
may be sent to
Porters Funeral Service,
Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne, Chesterfield, S43 4RW
Tel 01246 570862
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 15, 2019
