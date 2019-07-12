|
|
|
JONES Raymond William July 7th fell asleep peacefully
aged 89 years of Knaresborough (Formerly of Leeds).
Raymond beloved husband
of Mavis, dear father of Darren
and Tracey and a much loved father-in-law, grandad
and great-grandad.
Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate on Thursday 18th July at 1-40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to The National Railway Museum York, for which a collection box
will be provided at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 12, 2019