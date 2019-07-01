|
MORRIS Ray Passed away peacefully in hospital on 22nd June 2019, aged 85 years.
Reunited with his loving wife of
61 years, Shirley, much loved dad
of Karen, Rae, Tina, Lisa and
father in law of Keith and treasured grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday
4th July at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to Take Heart and Dementia UK for which a plate will be provided
at the service.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road.
Tel: 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 1, 2019