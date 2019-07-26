|
|
|
COLMAN Ralph July 19th. Passed away peacefully in hospital, aged 88 years.
Ralph, dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday, August 1st at 12.20pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Ralph may be made to Prostate Cancer and The British Heart Foundation. A collection box will be available at the service
Enquiries Joseph Geldart & Sons
Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 26, 2019