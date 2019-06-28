DEERY Philomena Passed away in St. James's Hospital surrounded by her

loving family on 11th June 2019, aged 76 years.

Late of Leeds 14.

The dearly beloved wife of Brendan and a much loved

mother of Dean, Steven, David,

Susan and the late Jonnie.

Cherished grandmother of

Harley, Victor, Luke and Ruby.

A loving sister of Christine, Ann, the late Mary, Teresa, Norah, John and Chris. An adored aunt to her many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will take place at St. Nicholas' Catholic Church, Oakwood Lane, Leeds 9 on

Friday 5th July at 10.30am prior

to cremation at Lawnswood

Crematorium at 11.40am.

Afterwards a reception will be

held at the Adrian Social Club,

North Lane, Leeds 8.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Philomena will be given to Parkinson's UK, Dementia UK and Church Funds.

"Always a smile, instead of a frown,

Always a hand when one was down,

Always loving, thoughtful and kind,

Wonderful memories she left behind."

"May She Rest In Peace"

Enquiries to Hughes

Funeral Services, Oakwood,

Tel: 0113 2499338. Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 28, 2019