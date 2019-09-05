|
|
|
STRINGER Philip George (Phil) Passed away on 28th August
2019, after a long illness
bravely borne, aged 76 years.
Loving husband of 51 years
to Maree, much loved dad of
Jacqueline, respected father-
in-law of Paul and a treasured
brother and uncle.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Lawnswood
Crematorium on Thursday 12th
September at 11:40am.
Family flowers only please, but if
desired donations in lieu can be
given to Take Heart for which
purpose a plate will be provided
at the service.
Any enquiries to Hughes Funeral
Services, 180 York Road,
Tel: 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019