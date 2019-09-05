Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Stringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Stringer

Notice Condolences

Philip Stringer Notice
STRINGER Philip George (Phil) Passed away on 28th August
2019, after a long illness
bravely borne, aged 76 years.
Loving husband of 51 years
to Maree, much loved dad of
Jacqueline, respected father-
in-law of Paul and a treasured
brother and uncle.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Lawnswood
Crematorium on Thursday 12th
September at 11:40am.
Family flowers only please, but if
desired donations in lieu can be
given to Take Heart for which
purpose a plate will be provided
at the service.
Any enquiries to Hughes Funeral
Services, 180 York Road,
Tel: 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.