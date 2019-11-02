Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Huntington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Huntington

Notice Condolences

Philip Huntington Notice
HUNTINGTON
Phillip Michael
(Phil)

Passed away peacefully at home
aged 77 years.
Beloved Husband of Valerie,
much loved Father of Richard and Joanne,
and Grandad of Georgina and Scarlett.

Service to be held at
Holy Evangelist Church,
Shipton by Beningbrough
on Tuesday 12 November at 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations received in memory of Phil will be for the Police Benevolent Fund.

Enquiries please to
Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold. Tel: 01347 821370.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -