HUNTINGTON
Phillip Michael
(Phil)
Passed away peacefully at home
aged 77 years.
Beloved Husband of Valerie,
much loved Father of Richard and Joanne,
and Grandad of Georgina and Scarlett.
Service to be held at
Holy Evangelist Church,
Shipton by Beningbrough
on Tuesday 12 November at 11am.
Family flowers only please. Donations received in memory of Phil will be for the Police Benevolent Fund.
Enquiries please to
Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold. Tel: 01347 821370.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 2, 2019