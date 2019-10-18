|
|
|
CLARK Philip Philip sadly passed away on 25th September 2019, aged 57 years. Dearly loved brother of Graham, Gail, Michael and Ian. Treasured uncle to Andrew, Wendy, Gemma, Emma, Georgina, Neil and Laura.
He will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 24th October at 11:40 am.
Family flowers only.
A charity box will be placed at the service for kind donations.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son
Funeral Services
279 Selby Road, Halton, LS15 7JS
Tel: 0113 2645587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019