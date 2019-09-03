|
WEST Peter Peter passed away peacefully at his home on August 25th 2019.
Peter was the loving husband of Margaret, and much loved and loving father of Sally and Nigel,
and the late Andrew.
Private cremation, followed by service in Pudsey Parish Church on Friday September 6th 2019
at 11 o'clock.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of Peter may be made to Children's Heart Surgery Fund, Leeds.
For enquiries regarding funeral arrangements please contact Jayne E Verity funeral director
Tel: Pudsey 0113 2578799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2019