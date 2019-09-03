Home

Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:15
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Stagg Peter Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on August 20th aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Valerie, dearly loved dad to Graeme, a much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday September 10th at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
if desired donations
would be appreciated for
St Gemma's Hospice.
Enquiries to Kayes of Halton,
tel 0113 8876220.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2019
