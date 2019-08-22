Home

Joseph Tate Funeral Service
375 Tong Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 4QG
0113 263 8971
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
13:00
St Bartholomew Church
Armley
Peter Rawson Notice
RAWSON Peter Issac August 11th peacefully
at Wheatfields Hospice.
A dearly loved husband, dad, grandad and great grandad,
who will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
Service will take place on Wednesday 28th August at
St Bartholomew Church, Armley at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Armley Hill Top Cemetery.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only by request please, with donations in lieu,
if so desired, to benefit Wheatfields Hospice.
A collection box will be
available in church.
Enquiries to
Joseph Tate Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 263 8971

~~~~~~~~~~

In tears we saw you sinking,
We watched you fade away,
Our hearts were almost broken,
You fought so hard to stay,
But when we saw you sleeping,
So peacefully, free from pain,
We could not wish you back,
To suffer that again.

Love you always and forever
Claire, Grant, Nichol and families.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 22, 2019
