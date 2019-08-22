RAWSON Peter Issac August 11th peacefully

at Wheatfields Hospice.

A dearly loved husband, dad, grandad and great grandad,

who will be greatly missed by all

his family and friends.

Service will take place on Wednesday 28th August at

St Bartholomew Church, Armley at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Armley Hill Top Cemetery.

Friends please accept

this intimation.

Family flowers only by request please, with donations in lieu,

if so desired, to benefit Wheatfields Hospice.

A collection box will be

available in church.

Enquiries to

Joseph Tate Funeral Directors

Tel 0113 263 8971



~~~~~~~~~~



In tears we saw you sinking,

We watched you fade away,

Our hearts were almost broken,

You fought so hard to stay,

But when we saw you sleeping,

So peacefully, free from pain,

We could not wish you back,

To suffer that again.



Love you always and forever

Claire, Grant, Nichol and families. Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 22, 2019