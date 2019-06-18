|
PRESTON Peter Please pray for the repose of the soul of Peter R.I.P.
who passed away peacefully
at Mount St Joseph's, Headingley, Leeds on June 7th, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Josephine, loving father of
Tom and Mary and a devoted
grandad to Amy and Joshua.
Peter will be received into Our
Lady of Lourdes, Catholic Church, Cardigan Road, Leeds on
Tuesday June 25th, 2019 at 7pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday June 26th at 10.15am prior to interment at
Lawnswood Cemetery,
Otley Road, Leeds 16.
Family flowers only please, donations for the Little Sisters of The Poor would be appreciated
and for which purpose a plate
will be provided at church.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9. Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 18, 2019
