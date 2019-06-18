Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
19:00
Our Lady of Lourdes, Catholic Church
Cardigan Road
Leeds
View Map
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:15
Lawnswood Cemetery
Otley Road
Leeds 16
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Preston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Preston

Notice Condolences

Peter Preston Notice
PRESTON Peter Please pray for the repose of the soul of Peter R.I.P.
who passed away peacefully
at Mount St Joseph's, Headingley, Leeds on June 7th, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Josephine, loving father of
Tom and Mary and a devoted
grandad to Amy and Joshua.
Peter will be received into Our
Lady of Lourdes, Catholic Church, Cardigan Road, Leeds on
Tuesday June 25th, 2019 at 7pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday June 26th at 10.15am prior to interment at
Lawnswood Cemetery,
Otley Road, Leeds 16.
Family flowers only please, donations for the Little Sisters of The Poor would be appreciated
and for which purpose a plate
will be provided at church.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9. Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices