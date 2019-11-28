Home

Newsome Peter Died peacefully in Leeds General Infirmary, on Saturday 16th November 2019 aged 80 years, Surrounded by close family.

Loving husband to Muriel,
a dear Dad to Christopher & Sue,
special Grandad to
Conner & Kiera.

Funeral service will take place on the Friday 6th December at 1pm at Lawnswood Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations gratefully accepted for the benefit of Cancer Research & British Heart Foundation.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeral Care Bramley on 0113 2360673.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 28, 2019
