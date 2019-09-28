|
MOLL Peter On 17th September 2019 peacefully in hospital and of Drighlington, aged 87 years.
A much loved husband to Pauline and a loving dad to David, Peter and Gillian. Also a devoted grandad to Gemma, Kayleigh, Kimberley, Rebecca, Victoria and
a great grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds on Thursday 3rd October
at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please and donations in lieu, if desired for the MS society may be left
at the service.
Enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors.
Tel. Morley 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 28, 2019