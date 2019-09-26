|
|
|
LONGBOTTOM Peter Passed away peacefully on
13th September 2019,
aged 79 years.
Loving Husband to Carole,
adored Father to Peter and Angela, also Nicola and David,
devoted Grandfather to Joshua, Emily, Lorna and Ben, Great Grandad to Emelia, Lola and Eden,
also a dear Brother and Uncle.
Peter will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Requiem mass will be celebrated at Corpus Christi R.C. Church, Leeds 9 on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 10.45am, followed by burial at Whinmoor Cemetery.
Family flowers only please
but, if desired, donations will be forwarded to the Alzheimer's Society. Friends please
accept this intimation.
All enquiries Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9
0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 26, 2019