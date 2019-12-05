Home

Peter Chapman Notice
CHAPMAN PETER LESLIE Passed away peacefully on the
26th November 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved Husband of Beryl,
also devoted father, father in law
and Grandad.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 12th December
at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only by request, but if so desired donations in memory
of Peter may be given to
Wheatfields Hospice,
for which purpose a donations box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Marsh Lane, Leeds Tel - 0113 2450507.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019
