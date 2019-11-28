|
|
|
Best Peter 19th November, peacefully at home in Morley, aged 87.
Dearly loved husband of Janis, much loved uncle of
Alexis, James and Lily.
Engineer at Kirkstall Forge
for over 27 years.
Funeral Service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December
at 1:40 p.m.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made to the
Take Heart Appeal at L.G.I.
For more information please
tel; 01132532087 or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 28, 2019