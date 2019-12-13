Home

BENN Peter 6 December peacefully at Wheatfields Hospice, of Gildersome, aged 72 years, Peter.
Beloved husband of Joyce, much loved dad of Richard and Kathryn, loving father-in-law of Karen
and Paul, dearly loved grandad
of Luca and Emilie also a loved brother and uncle.
Service and committal will be held
at St Peter's Church, Gildersome
on Friday 20 December at 11.30am.
No flowers please, donations in lieu for New Hope Pancreatic Disease may be left at the service.
Peter is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121 Queen Street,
Morley. Tel - 2525374.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019
