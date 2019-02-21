|
BELLWOOD PETER Passed away peacefully in
St. Gemma's Hospice on
9th February aged 91 years.
Former Employee of Fife's Wholesale Fruit Market.
Dearly beloved husband of Maureen, loving dad of Helen and Catherine and a much loved grandad of Rebecca, Joshua and Ethan.
Peter will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him. The Funeral Service will be held at Oakwood Church, Springwood Road on Thursday 28th February at 2pm followed by a private
family cremation.
No flowers by request please.
Donations in lieu may be given at church for St. Gemma's Hospice.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals,
tel: 0113 268 6069.
