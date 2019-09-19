|
|
|
BEELEY Peter Reaney Died peacefully at home on
8th September, aged 96 years surrounded by his loving family.
Dearly beloved husband of Jean, much loved father of John and Jane and a loving grandfather of Elizabeth, Anne, Peter, Hannah, Jonathan and Grace. Also a loved great grandfather of Ben,
Douglas and Charlotte.
The Funeral Service will take place at Holy Trinity Church, Cookridge on Thursday 26th September at
12 noon followed by cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given for The Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019