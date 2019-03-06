|
|
|
ILLINGWORTH Peggy Sadly passed away on
26 February 2019, aged 81 years.
Will be much missed by husband Gerald, sons Steven and Nigel, daughters-in-law Alison and Nicola and grandchildren Tom,
Rachel, Laura and Kate.
Funeral service will take place at Pudsey Parish Church on
Thursday 14 March at 1.00 pm.
Donations in memory of Peggy may be made to the Sue Ryder Foundation. There will be a collection in the church.
Any enquiries to Jayne E Verity Funeral Directors
Tel Pudsey 0113 2578799
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2019
