McBRIDE (nee Thwaites)
Pauline On 13th February 2019
peacefully at Middleton Park Lodge Nursing Home, Pauline
aged 82 years of Beeston.
Beloved Wife of the late Joe also a much loved and sadly missed Mum, Mother-In-Law, Grandma and Great-Grandma.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Cottingley Crematorium on Friday 8th March at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Beeston. Tel: 0113 277 5268
Can all friends meet at the crematorium.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
