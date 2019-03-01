Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
14:15
Cottingley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline McBride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline McBride

Notice Condolences

Pauline McBride Notice
McBRIDE (nee Thwaites)
Pauline On 13th February 2019
peacefully at Middleton Park Lodge Nursing Home, Pauline
aged 82 years of Beeston.
Beloved Wife of the late Joe also a much loved and sadly missed Mum, Mother-In-Law, Grandma and Great-Grandma.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Cottingley Crematorium on Friday 8th March at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Beeston. Tel: 0113 277 5268
Can all friends meet at the crematorium.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.