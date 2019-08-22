|
|
|
Jackson Pauline Passed away peacefully on
11th August 2019, aged 70 years. Beloved wife to Frank,
loving mammy to Louise and Jeremy, much loved sister of
Eileen and Don, also much loved aunty to their children.
Your fight is done my love.
Rest in Peace.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds on Thursday 29th August 2019
at 11.40am.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries Hughes Funeral Services, Oakwood,
Tel. 01132 499338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 22, 2019