G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Garforth, Leeds)
62a Main Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS25 1AA
0113 286 2980
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
13:00
Lawnswood Crematorium
Pauline Hayes Notice
HAYES Pauline Passed away peacefully at
St. James Hospital, with her
family by her side, on Monday
12th August 2019, aged 82 years.
Much loved wife of Alf,
mum to Jillian, Martin and Allison, mother-in-law to Darren,
grandma to Michael and Matthew and great grandma to Sophia.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 22nd August at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Pauline can be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Garforth. Tel.0113 2862980
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019
