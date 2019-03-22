|
|
|
GILL Pauline
(OUR LITTLE WARRIOR) On 15th March peacefully
in hospital, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Alan, beloved Mam of Kevin, Sheree and Samantha. Loved Mother-in-Law of Carol, Keith and Ray.
A much loved Grandma of Steven, Courtney and Clare and Great Grandma to Freddie Royce and Sonny Ray. A life long friend to Lesley and dear friend to many...
The family would also like to thank the Nurses in St.James Bexley Wing J98 for all their
care & support.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at
Cottingley Crematorium on Wednesday 27th March
at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please but donations in Pauline's memory may be made to
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
for which a collection box
will be available at the service.
Pauline's farewell request:
"No dress code or wear a hint of green"
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More