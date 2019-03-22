GILL Pauline

(OUR LITTLE WARRIOR) On 15th March peacefully

in hospital, aged 81 years.

Dearly loved Wife of Alan, beloved Mam of Kevin, Sheree and Samantha. Loved Mother-in-Law of Carol, Keith and Ray.

A much loved Grandma of Steven, Courtney and Clare and Great Grandma to Freddie Royce and Sonny Ray. A life long friend to Lesley and dear friend to many...

The family would also like to thank the Nurses in St.James Bexley Wing J98 for all their

care & support.

The funeral service and cremation will take place at

Cottingley Crematorium on Wednesday 27th March

at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please but donations in Pauline's memory may be made to

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance,

for which a collection box

will be available at the service.

Pauline's farewell request:

"No dress code or wear a hint of green"

Will friends please accept

Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019