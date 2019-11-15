|
|
|
Cracknell Pauline Passed peacefully
at Leeds General Infirmary
on 5th November 2019.
Much loved wife of the late John, loving mother to John and Martin, grandma to Tracey, Matthew, Sarah, Jade and Johnny
and great-grandma to Jessica, Zac, Daisy and Rosie.
A very dear sister of Mary,
Ann and Susan, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many.
The funeral service and celebration of Pauline's
life will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday 21st November at 3pm. Family flowers only please,
but Donations are gratefully received for the benefit of Alzheimer's Society and
The .
Enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Pudsey
Tel: 0113 2577788
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019