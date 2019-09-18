|
|
|
Butler Pauline
(Pauline Woods) On Wednesday 4th September 2019, passed away peacefully in
Hull Royal Infirmary, aged 79 years.
The much loved wife of Ray, dearly loved mum of Tony, Lynne and
Joanne, dear mother-in-law of Sharon, Paul and Sonny,
loved nanna to Les and Terri, Victoria and Sam, Jonathan, Liam, Lauren and Lee and
Chelsea, great nanna of Joe,
sister of Betty and the late Alfie, Margaret and Maureen
and a loved auntie of
Peter, Elaine, Karen and Sean.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel on Monday 7th October at 11.40am prior to Cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made
in memory of Pauline to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
for which a collection plate will be
available at the service.
The family have asked if everyone could wear something pink.
Refreshments afterwards at
The Barnbow Pub,
Austhorpe Road, Crossgates.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137, Easterly Road,
Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY.
Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2019