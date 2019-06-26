Home

A Waite & Son Funeral Service
72a Hall Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 2BL
0113 231 0432
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:15
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Pauline Atha Notice
ATHA Pauline
(Nee Aldred, Nee Close) Gildersome, Leeds.
Passed away in hospital on the
12th June, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Leonard (Len) and much loved mum to Elaine and step-mum to Christine and Julie. Cherished mother-in-law, sister and auntie.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support, a box will be available at the service.
Inquiries to A Waite & Son Funeral Service, Hall Lane, Leeds 12
0113 2310432
www.awaite.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 26, 2019
