Moran Paul It is with immense sadness we announce the passing
of Paul, who died suddenly
and unexpectedly on
18th February 2019 at home.
Much loved husband of Angela, dearly loved father of Adam and Jenna, loved and respected brother of Kathryn and
brother-in-law to John, a wonderful father-in-law to Scott and Lindsey, also an adoring
grandad to baby Noah.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory's Church,
Swarcliffe Drive, Leeds 14 on Thursday 14th March at 10.00am prior to committal at
Rawdon Crematorium.
No flowers please by request but,
if desired, donations in lieu may be given to the Stroke Association and The British Heart Foundation for which a plate will be
provided at Church.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Crossgates, Tel: 0113 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 7, 2019
