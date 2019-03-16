|
|
|
Milner Paul Peacefully at St Leonards Hospice on Friday, March 8th,
aged 72 years.
Beloved husband to Diane,
much loved dad to Craig and Paula, grandad to Ben, Abbi, Callum and Charlie, brother to Neil.
Service to be held at St Marys Church, Tadcaster on Tuesday, March 26th at 1pm followed by a committal at York Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made in
Paul's memory to Leeds Cares and Help the Heros a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
JG Fielder & Son
Funeral Directors on
01904 654460
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More