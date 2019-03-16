Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
13:00
St Marys Church
Tadcaster
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Milner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Milner

Notice Condolences

Paul Milner Notice
Milner Paul Peacefully at St Leonards Hospice on Friday, March 8th,
aged 72 years.

Beloved husband to Diane,
much loved dad to Craig and Paula, grandad to Ben, Abbi, Callum and Charlie, brother to Neil.
Service to be held at St Marys Church, Tadcaster on Tuesday, March 26th at 1pm followed by a committal at York Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made in
Paul's memory to Leeds Cares and Help the Heros a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
JG Fielder & Son
Funeral Directors on
01904 654460
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.