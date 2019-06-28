Home

Paul Lindley Notice
LINDLEY Paul John Passed away peacefully after battling cancer, at St Gemma's Hospice on Thursday 20th June, Paul, aged 85, surrounded by his loving family and caring staff.
Beloved dad of Paul, John, Adele and Lisa and much loved grandad of Will, Pierce and Tony.
Will be sadly missed by all.
The Funeral Service will take place at St Theresa's Catholic Church on Friday 5th July at 10.30am, followed by committal at Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, however donations can be made to St Gemma's Hospice
in memory of Paul.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Whitkirk
0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 28, 2019
