George Steele & Son
The Green
Ossett, West Yorkshire WF5 0AL
01924 273285
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
13:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Paul Gregg Notice
GREGG Paul Kenneth On 18th March 2019 in Wakefield Hospice and of Ossett, formerly of Leeds aged 70 years.
Beloved Husband of Dianne, much loved Dad of Matthew and adored Grandad of Theo.
Service and Cremation on Wednesday 3rd April at Wakefield Crematorium at 1-00 pm. Family flowers only. Donations for Wakefield Hospice, a collection facility will be available on leaving the Crematorium or sent C/o George Steele & Son, The Green, Ossett WF5 OAL.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 29, 2019
