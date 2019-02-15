|
Fell Paul Silvio Of your charity, please pray for
the repose of the soul of Paul,
who passed away peacefully
on 8th February 2019.
Dearly beloved Son of
the late Ernest and Angela,
loving Brother of David and the
late Louis, Uncle to Michael and Robert, his Wife Claire and Karla, Taylor, Millie and Leo, Sisters in law Josephine and Victoria.
Safe In The Arms Of God.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 18th February at
St Joseph's Catholic Church, Castleford WF10 4JB, at 10am.
All enquiries Wm Dodgson & Son, Lupton Avenue, Leeds, LS9 6EQ.
Tel 0113 2498849
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
