DAVITT Paul Paul passed away peacefully on 14th May 2019, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Eileen, much loved dad
of Tracey and Gary.
A service will take place at Hunslet Cemetery Chapel Leeds 10 on Tuesday 4th June at 13.30pm prior to burial in Hunslet Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations may be made in memory of Paul to Ward 35 at the LGI for which a collection box will be available at the service. Please note that
no black or formal attire to be worn at the service. Thanks.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
Marsh Lane Leeds
01132450507
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 29, 2019
