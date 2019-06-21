|
|
|
McDAID
Patrick Joseph Patrick passed away peacefully
on 14th June 2019, aged 76 years,
with his family by his side.
Always a smile, instead of a frown,
Always a hand
when one was down,
Always loving, thoughtful and kind,
Wonderful memories
he left behind.
In loving memory
of our dear father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Torre Road, Leeds 9 on
Friday July 5th, 2019 at 1pm,
prior to interment at
Harehills Cemetery at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only by request but donations in lieu, will be gratefully accepted in aid of
St. Gemma's Hospice and
St. Patrick's Church,
for which purpose a plate will be made available at the Church.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road, Leeds 9,
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
