FERGUSON Patrick On Thursday
14th February 2019,
passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Aged 103 years, formerly of Treanoughter, Attymass, Co. Mayo.
The beloved husband of the late Margaret (Peg), adored father to Betty (Mary), treasured grandfather to Carmel, Phil, Julian, Kim and Kieran. A cherished
great grandfather to Georgia, Olivia, Ciara, James and Edward.
A special brother and uncle.
He was loved by all who met him.
Patrick will be received into
St. Anne's Cathedral on
Thursday 7th March at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 8th March at 10.00am,
followed by burial at
Lawnswood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Patrick would be greatly appreciated for The Leeds Irish Health & Homes, for which a collection plate will be available at the service.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Resting at the Chapels of Hughes Funeral Services, York Road,
Leeds 9, Tel: 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
