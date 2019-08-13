Home

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Requiem Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
Station Road
Leeds
View Map
Notice

Patrick Durkin Notice
DURKIN Patrick Eugene Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Eugene
who passed away
in St. Gemma's Hospice
on 8th August, aged 82 years,
late of Leeds 15.
A treasured husband of Anne
and a devoted dad to
Karen, John, Kevin and Michael.
A much respected father-in-law, dearest grandad and
loving brother to Christine.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Station Road, Leeds 15
on Friday 16th August at 10.30am prior to committal
at Lawnswood Crematorium.
All are welcome afterwards to celebrate Eugene's life
at the Leeds Irish Centre.
Family flowers only please donations in memory of Eugene can be given to St. Gemma's Hospice, a plate will be
available at the service.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Crossgates,
Tel: 0113 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2019
