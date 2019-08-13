|
DURKIN Patrick Eugene Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Eugene
who passed away
in St. Gemma's Hospice
on 8th August, aged 82 years,
late of Leeds 15.
A treasured husband of Anne
and a devoted dad to
Karen, John, Kevin and Michael.
A much respected father-in-law, dearest grandad and
loving brother to Christine.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Station Road, Leeds 15
on Friday 16th August at 10.30am prior to committal
at Lawnswood Crematorium.
All are welcome afterwards to celebrate Eugene's life
at the Leeds Irish Centre.
Family flowers only please donations in memory of Eugene can be given to St. Gemma's Hospice, a plate will be
available at the service.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Crossgates,
Tel: 0113 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2019