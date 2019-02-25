|
|
|
DOHERTY Patrick
(Patsy) February 18th, peacefully
in St James' Hospital,
aged 78 years.
Much loved dad of Sean, Patricia, Paul and Stephen. A dearly loved grandad and brother to Tess.
Patsy will be sadly missed by
his loving partner Bernadette
and all his family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday March 4th at the
Holy Name Church, Otley Old Road, Leeds 16 at 11.00 am followed by interment at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.
Family flowers only please
but if desired donations for
Pancreatic Cancer and a
plate will be available at Church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel (0113) 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2019
