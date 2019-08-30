|
|
|
WALKER Patricia
(Pat) On August 19th
peacefully in hospital of Morley,
aged 74 years.
Loving wife of David,
dearly loved Mum
of Tracy and Paul,
devoted Grandma of Jessica,
Abbie, Rose and William and
Great-Grandma of Zac.
Pat will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
The Funeral Service and
Cremation will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
on Wednesday September
4th 2019 at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of Pat,
may be made to
Kidney Research UK
for which charity a collection box
will be available at the service.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
All enquiries to
Bensons Funeral Service
32 Queen Street, Morley, Leeds
LS27 9BR Tel 0113 2381977.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019