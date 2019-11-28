|
TURNER Patricia
(Pat) Of your charity, please pray for the repose of the soul of Pat, RIP.
Passed away peacefully with her loving Son by her side, on
21st November 2019,
aged 82 years.
Much loved Mum, Nanna
and Sister.
She will be sadly missed.
Pat will be received in to the Church of St Nicholas, Leeds 9
on the evening of
Wednesday 4th December
at 6.30pm and where
Requiem Mass will be celebrated
on Thursday 5th December at
12 noon, prior to committal in Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu can be given to St Gemma's Hospice,
for which purpose a plate will be provided at Church.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, Oakwood, Leeds 8.
Tel 0113 249 9338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 28, 2019