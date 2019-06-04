|
Murrell Patricia 27th May, aged 73 years died peacefully with her family
around her, of Troydale.
Dearly loved wife of the late Harry, much loved mam of Philip and Jayne, adored grandie of
Joshua, Ellison, Finlay and great grandie to Bailey and Maximus, loved mother-in-law to John,
will be loved and missed
by all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Joseph's R.C Church, Pudsey
on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 10.45am followed by interment
in Armley Hill Top Cemetery
at 12.00noon.
Friends please accept this intimation. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to benefit "The Mount".
A collection box will be
available in Church.
Enquiries to
J. Tate Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 4, 2019
