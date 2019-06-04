Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Tate Funeral Service
375 Tong Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 4QG
0113 263 8971
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Murrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Murrell

Notice Condolences

Patricia Murrell Notice
Murrell Patricia 27th May, aged 73 years died peacefully with her family
around her, of Troydale.
Dearly loved wife of the late Harry, much loved mam of Philip and Jayne, adored grandie of
Joshua, Ellison, Finlay and great grandie to Bailey and Maximus, loved mother-in-law to John,
will be loved and missed
by all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Joseph's R.C Church, Pudsey
on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 10.45am followed by interment
in Armley Hill Top Cemetery
at 12.00noon.
Friends please accept this intimation. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to benefit "The Mount".
A collection box will be
available in Church.
Enquiries to
J. Tate Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.