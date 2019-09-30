Home

Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00
St Peters RC Church
Belle Isle
McGREAVY
PATRICIA ALEXANDRA
(PAT) On September 14th, peacefully at home with her loving family around her, aged 67 years.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Eddie, much loved daughter of Millie, a loved mum and grandma of Chris, Stacey, Christopher and Sophie. Dear sister of Andrea and
sister-in-law Christine and a beloved auntie who will be forever in our hearts.

Funeral service at
St Peters RC Church, Belle Isle,
on Monday October 7th at 10am followed by interment at
Hunslet Cemetery.

Enquiries to Percy R Wood, Hunslet, tel 2705015.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 30, 2019
