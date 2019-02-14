Home

Bensons Funeral Service (Beeston Park, Leeds)
3 Ring Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS13 1BQ
0113 276 0077
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
13:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Patricia McFaul Notice
McFAUL
PATRICIA ANN
(TISH) On February 2nd passed away in hospital of Methley, aged 51 years.

Loving wife of Gerry,
much loved Mum of
Faye and Kieren,
dearly loved Grandma
of Millie-Mae and devoted Daughter of Dave and
the late Ellen.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th February 2019
at 1pm.

Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Tish
may be made to the
Salvation Army, for which charity a collection box will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation.

All enquiries to
Bensons Funeral Service
3 Ring Road,
Beeston Park
Leeds
Tel: 0113 2760077
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
