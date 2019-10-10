Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Whitkirk
1 Hollyshaw Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7BA
0113 390 9711
Holland Patricia Anne
(Pat) Passed away peacefully after a short illness on
5th October, aged 78 years.

Beloved wife of the late Geoff, a wonderful mum to Carol, Linda, Dawn, John and Stuart, a loving grandma to Kirsty, Ross, Joshua, Emily, Oliver, Kyle, Charlotte, Sarah, Jaimee-Ann, Sadie, Libby,
Junior and Kennedy, a caring
great grandma to Sapphire and Leighton, and a much adored
mum to Millie the dog.

Funeral service and cremation
at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October
at 12:20pm.

All enquiries to
The Co-op Funeralcare, Whitkirk Tel: 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 10, 2019
