HOLLAND Patricia (Pat) On May 18th, suddenly,
Pat, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved wife of Jim,
much loved mum of Joanne,
a dear sister and auntie.
Service will be held at St. Mary's Church, Woodkirk, on Tuesday June 4th, at 11:00 a.m. prior to interment in the churchyard. Friends please meet at the church. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to Addenbrooke's Hospital.
A plate will be available at the service for this purpose.
Enquiries to
Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd.,
Tel 01274 571021 www.heyfunerals.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
