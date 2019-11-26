Home

J W Binks Funeral Directors
Park House, Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8EB
0113 253 2087
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Patricia Hill Notice
Hill Patricia November 17th, peacefully, in hospital, of Tingley and formerly
of Gildersome, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved mum of Philip,
also a very dear aunt.
Funeral service will be held
at Cottingley Hall Crematorium
on Thursday December 5th
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu may
be made to Cancer Research UK,
for which charity, a collection box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to J.W.Binks & Sons, tel (0113) 2532087 or visit
www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2019
