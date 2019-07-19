Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Whitkirk
1 Hollyshaw Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7BA
0113 390 9711
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
13:00
Lawnswood Crematorium
Patricia Harris Notice
HARRIS Patricia Peacefully at St James's Hospital on the morning of the 14th July,
Pat, aged 76 years.
Loving wife of Ian, much loved mum of Tracy and Craig and devoted grandma of Jake.
The Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday the 5th August at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in Pat's memory will be gratefully received for the benefit of Maggie's Yorkshire.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare,
Whitkirk.
Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 19, 2019
