Home

POWERED BY

Services
McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00
St Joseph's R.C Church
Castleford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Dockerty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Dockerty

Notice Condolences

Patricia Dockerty Notice
Dockerty Patricia (Pat)
(Nee Fisher) Of Allerton Bywater.
Passed away peacefully at home, with her loving family by her side,
on the 17th October 2019
aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of the late Alan,
a devoted mam of Alan, Patricia, Carol, Paul, Christine and Gary,
a special nana and great nana,
a dear mother in law,
also a loved sister and aunt.
Will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
The funeral will take place
NEXT Tuesday 29th October with service in St Joseph's R.C Church, Castleford at 11-00am followed
by a burial in Garforth Cemetery. Donations will be gratefully received in aid of Dementia UK.
The family invite all attending to please join them after the
service to The Victoria Hotel, Allerton Bywater, WF10 2BZ.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.