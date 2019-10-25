|
|
|
Dockerty Patricia (Pat)
(Nee Fisher) Of Allerton Bywater.
Passed away peacefully at home, with her loving family by her side,
on the 17th October 2019
aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of the late Alan,
a devoted mam of Alan, Patricia, Carol, Paul, Christine and Gary,
a special nana and great nana,
a dear mother in law,
also a loved sister and aunt.
Will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
The funeral will take place
NEXT Tuesday 29th October with service in St Joseph's R.C Church, Castleford at 11-00am followed
by a burial in Garforth Cemetery. Donations will be gratefully received in aid of Dementia UK.
The family invite all attending to please join them after the
service to The Victoria Hotel, Allerton Bywater, WF10 2BZ.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019